Update: Roadway at Emmitt Still/Kent Rock roads has reopened

Update: At 11:25 a.m. Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League announced the roadway is back open at Emmitt Still Road.

No children were on board and no injuries reported in the 2-vehicle crash

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 7, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Emmitt Still Road and Kent Rock Road.

“The school bus is overturned. There were no children onboard the bus, and there are no injuries reported,” League said. “The roadway at this intersection is going to be closed for a while until the vehicles are removed.”

Georgia State Patrol is working the crash.

