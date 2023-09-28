Update: Gwinnett PD seek second suspect in hundreds of entering auto thefts

Gwinnett Police seek information on his whereabouts

Update

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Sept. 28, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department announced detectives have identified a second suspect following the arrest of the main suspect, Javaris Gamble. These charges are in connection with hundreds of entering auto thefts around the Metro Atlanta area.

According to a press release from GCPD, on Sept. 26, detectives charged Randy Daniel Martinez, 26, of East Point, with 37 Entering Automobile Felony warrants relating to entering auto incidents that occurred on August 31 alone. Additional charges will be sought via indictment. The location of Randy Daniel Martinez is unknown at this time.

Randy Daniel Martinez

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Initial story

Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that a multi-jurisdictional effort led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with hundreds of entering auto thefts around the Metro Atlanta area.

According to the press release, on August 31, 2023, Javaris Gamble, 22, of East Point, was taken into custody in Forest Park by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force with the assistance of the US Marshals, Forest Park PD, and Clayton County PD.

Earlier this year, Gamble was identified by Gwinnett County Police detectives as the leader of a Metro Atlanta entering auto crew that has been tormenting citizens of Gwinnett County and the Metro Atlanta area since May. They gathered enough evidence to arrest Gamble for 30 entering auto and motor vehicle theft crimes that occurred the night of June 22, 2023. The crime spree continued nearly every other night throughout the summer, with more than 400 vehicles entered and more than 15 vehicles stolen from Gwinnett County alone.

Gamble is currently incarcerated in the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond and detectives will be seeking indictment on hundreds of more charges against Gamble.

“This arrest illustrates the hard work uniformed officers, crime scene technicians, analysts, and detectives have done and the multi-jurisdiction collaboration between Metro Atlanta agencies,” GCPD noted in the press release.

