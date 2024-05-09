Update: Shooter and 3 children identified in suicide/triple murder in Gwinnett

Shooter was not father of 3 children killed but had a child with mother of victims

The suspect who allegedly died by suicide after shooting the three children, has been identified as Jose Plasencia, 56, of Norcross. The three children have been identified as Arianny Rodriguez (age 13, Atlanta), Carlos Rodriguez (age 9, Atlanta), and Chadal Rodriguez (age 11, Atlanta). Next-of-kin notification has been made for the alleged shooter and the three children. Their mother was at a local hospital with another child who was being treated for an unrelated injury.

According to an updated press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, the mother and the suspected shooter are parents to the same child who was at the hospital. He is not the father of the three victims and was not in a current relationship with the mother.

“The suspect met with the victim’s mother, her three children, and the child they shared together at a local hospital. After some time, the mother agreed to let the three children go with the suspect to grab a bite to eat while she remained at the hospital,” GCPD reported.

Bodies of male and three children located inside a vehicle at park

(Gwinnett County, GA., May 8, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police detectives are on the scene and processing what they say appears to be a possible murder-suicide involving an adult and three children that happened overnight.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, just after 1:00 a.m., an officer assigned to the West Precinct was doing an area check at Lucky Shoals Park at 4651 Britt Road in Tucker when he found a suspicious vehicle parked upon a pedestrian trail. The officer called out to the occupants but got no response. He approached the 4-door passenger car and found the bodies of four individuals inside. Police say the driver appears to be an adult male and the children appear to be elementary and middle school-aged. Two are girls, and one is a boy.

Detectives are currently investigating this case as a possible murder-suicide, but final determination will be made by the Medical Examiner’s Office. The names of the deceased are being withheld until next-of-kin notification can be made.

