Update: Small kitchen fire quickly extinguished in Loganville Tuesday

Update

Robbie Schwartz, spokesperson for the City of Loganville, said crews quickly extinguished what turned out to be a small kitchen fire in a home in the 200 block of Bay Creek Road on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

“(There was) limited damage to the kitchen area,” Schwartz said.

Initial story

Walton County Fire Rescue is assisting Loganville Fire Department on a working house fire in the 200 block of Bay Creek Road. WCFR Asst. Chief Craig League said the house is inside the City limits of Loganville. Additional information to follow when available.