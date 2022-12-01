Update: Snellville man, 18, charged in October shooting death of a teen at a basketball court

Gwinnett County detectives believes drugs were involved in the incident

Update: Dec. 1, 2022.- Gwinnett Police Homicide detectives have charged Shamuel Benjamin, 18 of Snellville, in the Oct. 2, 2022 shooting death of Timothy Buchanan, 17, of Lawrenceville. Benjamin has been charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. The Gwinnett Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Squad arrested Benjamin without incident on November 30.

The incident allegedly happened at the subdivision basketball court Mariray Court in Lawrenceville. GCPD report that over the course of the investigation, detectives developed reason to believe that both parties met to conduct a drug transaction.

Initial story

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 2nd, 2022) – At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2,. Gwinnett County Police Officers assigned to the Bay Creek Precinct were dispatched to the report of a person shot on Mariray Ct, Lawrenceville. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound on the subdivision’s basketball court.

The GCPD Homicide and Crime Scene Investigations Units are currently on scene conducting further investigation and at this time a motive for this incident remains unknown and no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim has not been released.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: GP220079761