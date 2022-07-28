Update: Snellville woman charged in crash that resulted in death of 20-year-old Loganville man

Update

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (July 28, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department confirm that Brennita Abrams, 55, of Snellville was arrested on July 21, 2022 and charged with homicide by vehicle in 2nd degree and failure to yield while entering driveway in the May 11 crash that resulted in the death of motorcyclist Sean Phelan, 20, of Loganville. She was released the same day on $6,350 bond.

Initial story

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (May 18, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police confirm that Sean Phelan, 20, of Loganville was killed in a motorcycle crash in Gwinnett County on May 11, 2022. According to posts from his friends, he worked at Applebees in Monroe.

The incident report from Gwinnett County Police Department reports that at about 1.30 p.m. last Wednesday, Phelan was driving his motorcycle southbound on S.R. 124 (Centerville Highway) near Imperial Drive when a 2007 Lexus, driven by a 55-year-old woman from Snellville, turned onto S.R. 124 from Imperial Drive and into the path of the motorcycle resulting in the collision.

Phelan died at the scene. The driver of the Lexus was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle and the motorcycle were impounded and taken to Gwinnett County Police Headquarters Accident Investigation Unit lot. Police report the accident is still under investigation.

Condolences have poured in for the popular Loganville resident since the crash. Funeral services are under the care of Eternal Hills Funeral Home and take place on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 12.30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Eternal Hills Funeral Home.

