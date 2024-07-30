Update: Social Circle woman to be arraigned in Oct. 4, 2023 shooting death of Jarbar Hector

Update

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 29, 2024) – Yolanda Allen, of Social Circle, is schedule to be arraigned in front of Alcovy Judicial Circuit Court Superior Court Judge Chevada McCamy on August 9, 2024. She is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the Oct. 4, 2023 murder of Jabar Hector, 40, of Social Circle. She is represented by attorney S. Brett Mizerak.

Yolanda Allen

Initial Story

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA (Oct. 6, 2023) – Social Circle Police Chief Jason Guest said that a 42-year-old Social Circle woman has been arrested in the shooting death of Jarbar Hector, 40, also of Social Circle.

According to a press release from Social Circle Police Department, at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, Social Circle police officers were dispatched by Walton County 911 to 517 Spring Street on a report of someone being shot. They arrived to find Hector on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated on the scene by Walton County EMS and Social Circle Fire Rescue before being transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his wounds.

Following the investigation, Capt. Rose of Social Circle Police Department said that Yolanda Allen, 42, of Spring Street in Social Circle was arrested and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault and transported to the Walton County Detention Center. Rose said Allen was possibly facing additional charges.

“We regret any loss of life from our community, but I am proud to say that this crime was investigated thoroughly and professionally, and that the perpetrator of this crime has been arrested. I can only hope that our actions provide some solace to Mr. Hector’s family and friends,” Guest said, adding that the resources that the Walton County Sheriff’s Department immediately provided to the SCPD were invaluable. “I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Walton County Sheriff’s Department. Not only did the Sheriff Chapman provide us with the resources of his crime scene technicians, the response and assistance of his deputies made a significant impact on just how quickly we were able to secure the scene, identify the suspect, and make the appropriate arrest.”

Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

