Update: Son, 18, arrested in Thanksgiving Day homicide of 42-year-old Lawrenceville woman

UPDATE:

(Lawrenceville, GA, November 25, 2021) – Gwinnett County Police Department report that an 18-year-old Lawrenceville man has been arrested in connection with the alleged stabbing death of his mother, Marcia Chance, 42, of Lawrenceville. Varian Hibbert, 18, of Lawrenceville, has been charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He is currently at the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

Initial Story

(Lawrenceville, Ga., November 25, 2021) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Thanksgiving Day.

Shortly before Noon, officers assigned to the East Precinct were dispatched to a domestic related assault in the 1100 block of Misty Valley Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville. When officers arrived, they found one deceased female inside of the residence. A person of interest was taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Detectives are currently investigating the motive for the assault, and the Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene. Information on the individuals involved will be withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Case Number: 21-096492