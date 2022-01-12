Update: Son in custody after shooting death of his mother

Suspect shot at deputies after they responded to his 911 call reporting that he’d shot his mother

Loganville, GA (January 12, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Shane Samuel Start, 42, of Walton County has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of his mother, Makhyal Stark Pohlel, 73, both of Walton County.

Stark has been arrested and charged with Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and six counts of Aggravated Assault, related to the death of his mother.

GBI reported that deputies had responded to the residence earlier on in the the evening of Jan. 11, 2022 to do a welfare check after an initial call for medical assistance. They made contact with Stark and Pohlel and found no need for emergency assistance.

In the very early morning hours of January 12, 2022, Stark called 911 and reported he had killed his mother.

“Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home and engaged in a standoff with Stark. During the standoff, Stark shot at deputies with a gun several times. Stark then surrendered to deputies. No deputies were injured during the incident. When deputies entered the home, they discovered Makhyal Pohlel deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Pohlel will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy,” a GBI spokesperson said in a press release.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Initial Story

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Walton County overnight that left one person dead and a suspect in custody.

The incident shut down Highway 20 in the Loganville area of Walton County for a while as WCSO deputies worked the incident.

“Walton County Sheriffs Office is assisting the GBI with an ongoing investigation at 4870 GA 20. Deputies responded to the residence during the night after a 911 call was received stating a person had been shot. Shane Stark was taken into custody pending several charges. The GBI is continuing the investigation,” Maj. Scott Whisnant with WCSO confirmed.

A spokesperson with the GBI said more information will be forthcoming.