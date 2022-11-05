Update: Special needs person missing from Gwinnett located safe

Update: Gwinnett County Police report that Oleksandre Chernovstan, 23, was located safe and reunited with his parents.

(Buford, Ga., November 4, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing special-needs adult male last seen in a Buford park.

Oleksandr Chernovstan (white male, age 23) was last seen around 5pm at Bogan Park (2723 North Bogan Road, Buford). He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a grey short sleeve shirt with black stripes, and black and white shoes.

Officers assigned to the North Precinct are actively looking for Oleksandr. The Gwinnett Search Team has been activated to aid in the search. Oleksandr is listed on GCIC as missing.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220090584