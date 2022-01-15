Update: Special Weather Statement issued on potential for black ice overnight into Monday morning

The National Weather Service as well as the Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of the potential for black ice on local roads overnight and into Monday morning.

Snow showers and bands of moderate snow will continue through the remainder of the afternoon Sunday for much of North and Central Georgia. Snow will taper off in most areas this evening with only the mountain counties of North and Northeast GA experiencing any lingering snow showers into the late evening. Northwest winds will pick up this evening and temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s across a large portion of North and West Georgia. Any wet or slushy roads from snow and melted snow will have an opportunity to refreeze overnight tonight as temperatures drop well below freezing resulting in some hazardous driving conditions tonight into early Monday morning….particularly on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing by late morning Monday with the exception of the northeast GA mountain counties where temperatures are expected to remain below freezing all day Monday. However….clouds and mostly cloudy skies may inhibit sunshine aiding in melting of ice on roadways during the morning hours across North Georgia. Stay up to date on road conditions from your local county or city officials, the Georgia Department of Transportation, or preferred media outlets for continued updates on travel conditions. National Weather Service

Georgia Department of Transportation echoed the same warning and gave driving safety information should anyone have to take to the roads. Officials do warn, however, that the safest way to avoid potentially unsafe conditions on Georgia roads is to stay home and avoid all unnecessary travel.

If a motorist experiences black ice, it is imperative not to slam on the brakes or overcorrect steering. This can cause a driver to lose control of their vehicle. Georgia DOT encourages drivers to stay off the roads. However, if travel is necessary, remember to drive slowly; buckle up; and drive alert. Pay attention to changing road conditions. Black ice could form on roadways in any of the 91 north Georgia counties affected by the current winter weather system. For a list of resources and materials related to Georgia DOT’s winter weather preparedness including region specific fact sheets, photos and video, please visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Emergency/WinterWeather. Georgia Department of Transportation

The National Weather Service has upgraded the Weather Alert to Winder Storm Warning for Forsyth, Jackson, Madison, Gwinnett and Barrow Counties from midnight tonight to midnight Sunday night. Walton County remains under a Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Storm Warning: A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, changing to mainly snow showers by Sunday afternoon. Up to 1/4 inch of ice accumulation can be expected with locally higher amounts possible. 1 to 2 inches of snow is also expected. Gusty winds over 35 mph at times will make for very hazardous conditions. WHERE…Forsyth, Jackson, Madison, Gwinnett and Barrow Counties. WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night. IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Icing on trees and powerlines may result in some power outages. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong wind gusts along with any ice and/or snow accumulation will likely bring trees and powerlines down. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. National Weather Service

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for many counties in north Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties from midnight tonight, Jan. 15, until midnight Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The area is under a State of Emergency per a declaration from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WHERE…Portions of east central and north central Georgia. WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night. IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Additional details can be found at weather.gov/Atlanta. National Weather Service

In addition a Wind Advisory has been issued from midnight tonight until noon on Sunday.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible at elevations above 2500 feet. WHERE…Much of north Georgia. WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday. IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Avoid prolonged time outdoors in forested areas. Falling tree limbs can lead to serious injury or death. National Weather Service