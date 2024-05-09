Update: Special Weather Statement warns of strong storms until 9 a.m., May 9

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Georgia

…Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Oconee, southeastern Barrow, Clarke, northeastern Walton, southeastern Jackson, northwestern Oglethorpe and Madison Counties through 900 AM EDT…

According to the NWS, at 833 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Hartwell to near Vanna to Gratis, and moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include… Monroe, Watkinsville, Danielsville, Athens, Statham, Comer, Winterville, Bogart, Crawford, North High Shoals, Colbert, Arnoldsville, Good Hope, Carlton, Bishop, Hull, Whitehall, Athens-Clarke County, Westgate Park, and Diamond Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Initial story

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 1 p.m. today for portions of north and central Georgia including Walton, Gwinnett, Oconee, Barrow, Newton, Rockdale and surrounding counties.

According to the NWS, “Thunderstorms are currently pushing eastward across North GA with another round of storms expected to move in from TN just before daybreak. These storms are expected to produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning strikes, and locally heavy rainfall. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. The line of storms moving into N GA will continue to push south through this afternoon bringing storms to the entire area. A Tornado Watch is in effect for North and most of central GA 1 pm.”



In addition from Friday through Wednesday a third round of storms is expected to move into the area ate tonight through Friday morning.



According to the NWS, “These storms are expected to continue across central GA through Fri afternoon before things clear out for the weekend. Will see another round of storms as a frontal system moves into the area Monday and Tuesday.”

