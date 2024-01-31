UPDATE: Stepmother charged with murder in suspicious death of 8-year-old Bethlehem child

BETHLEHEM, GA (Jan. 31, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police Department announced that the stepmother of the child who died in suspicious circumstances yesterday has been charged in her death.

“Gwinnett County Hhomicide Detectives have charged Natiela Barros,(34, Bethlehem) with Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, Felony Murder, and Malice Murder,” GCPD public information officer Cpl.Ryan Winderweedle said in an updated press release. “Natiela was the stepmother to the 8-year-old child and was married to the child’s biological father.”

Natiela Barros

Windedrweedle said the details surrounding the criminal investigation are confidential in accordance with OCGA 49-5-40(b).

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

BETHLEHEM, GA (Jan. 31, 2024) Gwinnett County Department report that detectives are investigating the death of an eight-year-old juvenile female.

According to an updated press release from GCPD, at about 2:16 p.m. Tuesday, officers at the Bay Creek Precinct responded with Gwinnett County EMS to a medical call on Vine Springs Trace in Bethlehem. When officers arrived, EMS determined that the child was dead.

“The eight-year-old had been home with an adult female and suffered some kind of medical emergency. The adult female called the child’s father, who came home and found the child unresponsive. The father called 911 and started CPR on the child,” GCPD public information officer Cpl.Ryan Winderweedle said in a press release. “Given the unknown circumstances of the death, Homicide Detectives and the Medical Examiner was called to the scene. Detectives are interviewing the adults in the home and the Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene.”

Windereedle said the Medical Examiner will investigate to determine the cause of death.

Initial story

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Jan. 30, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police Department reports that patrol officers and detectives are at the scene of a suspicious death on Vine Springs Trace in Bethlehem involving a child. Officials report that the originally call to the 911 Center was a medical call.

Additional information will follow as it becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

