Update: Structure fire on Jim Daws Road April 19 believed to be intentionally set

Georgia Arson Control is offering a reward for information that leads to arrest and conviction of person or persons responsible

Photo Credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

Update

Officials with Walton County Fire Rescue believe the house fire Tuesday afternoon on Jim Daws Road was intentionally set. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said in addition to the abandoned house fire, there were several woods fires that were set in the same area near the house fire. The house was obviously set on fire and was fully involved when fire crews arrived.

Georgia Arson Control is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person or persons responsible for arson and / or fraud. If you have information in connection with this incident you can call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline Toll Free at 1-800-282-5804.

Initial Story

Walton County, Ga. (April 19, 2022) -Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a structure fire of an abandoned house on Jim Daws Road. Walton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the Jim Daws Road is currently closed between Harry Arnold and Snows Mill Road. Motorists are advised to find another route.

Photo credit: Darrell Everidge of Darrell Productions.