Update: Student receives non-life-threatening injuries after jumping from rear window of school bus

An 11-year-old Walton County School student received non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday after allegedly jumping out of the right rear window of a school bus. According to Cpl. Cal Barton with Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened at about 2.32 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, on GA Highway 81 near Youth Monroe Road.

“The school bus was stopped in the northbound left-turn lane of GA Highway 81, when a juvenile male jumped out the right rear window of the bus. The juvenile male fell onto a northbound passing pickup truck and then landed in the northbound lane of GA Highway 81,” Barton said. “The juvenile was transported by Walton EMS, by ground ambulance, to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.”

Barton said the school bus did not have contact with the other vehicle during the crash. No charges are pending.

Callen Moore, spokesperson for Walton County School District said that all students are safe and parents of students on the route have been notified.

“Due to student privacy laws, no other information can be provided,” Moore said.

Initial story

Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of an accident involving a Walton County school bus at GA. Highway 81 and Centerhill Church Road.

“One patient is being transported by EMS with minor injuries. The northbound lane of Hwy 81 is blocked, expect delays over the next couple of hours due to the crash investigation,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said.

Georgia State Patrol is working the crash.