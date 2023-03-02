Update: Suspect arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Gwinnett teen

Update

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA – The victim of the March 1 shooting death in Gwinnett has been identified as Jose Daniel Martinez, 16, of Lawrenceville. At 1:05 p.m., Dennis Calzadilla, 20, of Lilburn, has been arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Gwinnett County Police Department report that Martinez’s family called 911 to report him as a missing person since he had not returned home the previous night. While on scene, officers were notified that his possible last known location was 651 Paden Mill Trail and when officers responded to the location, Martinez was located deceased from a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives canvassed the area and were able to develop leads that lead to the arrest of Calzadilla. Calzadilla has been charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Initial story

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (March 2, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for information in the shooting death yesterday of a 16-year-old.

According to a press release from GCPD, at around 1.05 p.m. on March 1, officers responded to 651 Paden Mill Trail in Lawrenceville to follow up on a missing persons call. While searching in the area, officers located a 16-year-old male behind the house deceased by a gunshot wound.

There is currently no suspect description, and the motive is not known at this time. The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: GP230016281