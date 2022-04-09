Update: Suspect arrested in Gwinnett County attempted kidnapping and child molestation

Photos provided by Gwinnett County Police Department

Update

(Lawrenceville, Ga., April 9, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Special Victims Unit arrested David Esteban Ruiz (a 62-year-old-Hispanic male from Chamblee) with the help of the Chamblee Police Department. Ruiz is charged with one count of Child Molestation and one count of Kidnapping. Ruiz was booked in at the Gwinnett County Jail and is held without bond pending additional charges.

Initial Story

(Norcross, Ga., April 09, 2022) The Gwinnett Police Department is working to locate David Ruiz (62-year-old Hispanic male), accused of attempted kidnapping and child molestation at Colonial Place Apartments in Norcross, Ga.

Officers were dispatched to a “crimes against children” call at 9911 E. National Circle in Norcross. Ruiz is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’5” – 5’7” in height, weighing between 170-200 pounds (medium build), with black and gray hair on the side.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., on Friday April 8, 2022, Ruiz drove a Mercedes Sprinter van (GaTag TCN5467) in front of the victim’s home while playing outside with other children. Ruiz had the child follow him to a stairwell out of view of other kids and attempted to have the victim come with him to the silver Mercedes Sprinter van.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the male to please come forward. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770- 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 22-0029886