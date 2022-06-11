Update: Suspect arrested in incident that resulted in Gwinnett officer shot and SWAT response

Update:

(Lawrenceville, Ga., June 10, 2022) – Gwinnett County SWAT have arrested the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting. S

According to the press release, shortly after 5 p.m., Gwinnett County Police attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle driven by the adult male suspect. The male fled in the stolen vehicle, hitting several patrol cars and civilian vehicles. An exchange of gunfire followed, resulting in a Gwinnett County Sheriff K9 Deputy being shot and wounded. The deputy was transported to a local hospital and is being treated.

Gwinnett County SWAT was activated and arrested the suspect who was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene and handling the investigation.

