Update: Suspect arrested in Nov. 16 Loganville arson fire

Update

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Tuesday that Marino Sanchez-Nava has been arrested and charged with Arson in the 1st Degree, Criminal Damage to Property, Burglary, and Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime in connection with the Nov. 16 fire in Loganville. The fire was started in the basement of a 47-year-old, 1848-square-foot residence and the following month Sanchez-Nava was charged with arson in the incident but was not located at the time..

“Mr. Sanchez-Nava was apprehended following a tip on his whereabouts,” King said in a press release. “The suspect is currently being held in the Walton County Jail. I applaud the perseverance of my investigative staff and local law enforcement, which lead to his detainment.”

King’s Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Walton County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.

Update

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has said that Marino Sanchez-Nava is wanted in connection with the Loganville fire on Nov. 16, 2021 moderately damaged a 47-year-old, 1848-square-foot residence on Highway 20.

“The suspect is being charged with Burglary in the 1st Degree, Arson in the 1st Degree, Criminal Damage to Property in the 1st Degree, and Possession of Tools for Commission of a Crime,” King said in a press release. “At this time, we have been unable to locate Mr. Sanchez-Nava and are asking for help from the community in doing so. Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is invited to call my Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”

King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Walton County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office with this investigation. In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.

Initial Story

Walton County Fire Rescue reports that the house fire from Nov. 16, 2021 at 6285 Ga. Hwy 20 in Walton County has been deemed arson by the Georgia State Fire Marshals Office. Investigators from WCFR and the City of Loganville Fire Department, and the State Fire Marshals office were called to scene of the fire to investigate the suspicious origin of the fire. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said evidence at the scene indicates that the fire was intentionally set. A person of interest in the case has been identified by the State Fire Marshalls office as Marino “Juan” Sanchez.

“The suspect was seen on video purchasing a gas can from Jerry’s Corner Store located at Ga 20 and Miller Bottom Road a short time before the fire began,” League said.

Any information on this investigation can be submitted to the State Fire Marshal’s Investigations Unit at 404-656-0533, or Walton County Fire Rescue at 770-267-1315.

Suspect in arson case. Contributed photo

Update

All the occupants are safely out of the home

House fire in 6200 Block of Ga. Highway 20 near Rosebud Road on Nov. 16, 2021. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

Update

WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said crews are still working the house fire in the 6200 block of GA Highway 20 near Rosebud Road that is in the crawl space of the basement. He said that all the occupants were out of the home. League said there is damage to a large part of the home.

“The fire burned through the ceiling in the basement, extending the fire into the first floor of the house,” League said.

Seven adults have been displaced by the fire and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Initial Story

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said crews from Loganville Fire Department and WCFR are currently on the scene of a working house fire in the 6200 block of GA Highway 20 near Rosebud Road.

Details to follow.