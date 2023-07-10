Update: Suspect arrested in weekend shooting of Gwinnett County DA investigator

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (July 10, 2023) – A suspect in the weekend shooting of a Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office investigator has been arrested. Tyler Dewayne Moore, 27, of Auburn, is in custody at Gwinnett County Detention Center in connection with this incident.

According to a press release from GCPD, detectives determined that the alleged shooter was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee and he was subsequently identified as Moore. Detectives visited his home on Auburn Valley Way in Auburn late Sunday evening and located his vehicle. He was not home at the time, but his vehicle was impounded to Gwinnett Police Headquarters.

Early this morning, officers assigned to the East Precinct were dispatched to the Gwinnett County Jail to take custody of Moore, who was waiting in front of the main entrance. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Crimes, and Criminal Damage to Property (2nd degree).

GCPD credits the arrest to a team effort of detectives, officers, and personnel from the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn Police Department, and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Update

Detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department have been working throughout the weekend on the case, trying to identify the suspect accused of shooting the investigator with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office. The investigator is still receiving treatment for his injuries.

Detectives are now asking for any relevant dash camera footage or surveillance video that may be able to help with the investigation. The route is along Auburn Road (SR324) between Braselton Highway (SR124) and Winder Highway (SR29) between 5:45 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The shooting occurred just before the Old Fountain Road intersection, but detectives believe that the shooter may have traveled toward Dacula Road or Winder Highway.

If anyone has any other information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Dacula, Ga., July 7, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and the person who allegedly shot a Gwinnett County Distric Attorney’s investigator Friday night. The shooting happened just before the intersection of Auburn Road and Old Fountain Road shortly after 6 p.m.

According to a press release from GCPD, officers responded to an “officer needs help call” where the investigator stated another motorist had shot him.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, while the investigator was traveling on Auburn Road, he was shot by a male driving a silver SUV with rear passenger side damage. The suspect continued through the Auburn Road intersection towards Dacula Road. The investigator was able to pull into a nearby convenience store, go over his police radio, and advise that he had been shot. The investigator was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” GCPD wrote in the press release.

Roads were closed while officers investigated the incident with the assistance of District Attorney’s office and nearby local police agencies in locating the vehicle matching the description.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (July 7, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department reports that it is actively investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred in the area of Old Fountain Rd and Jim Moore Rd in the Dacula area of the county. A member of the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office was shot during the incident and transported to a local hospital.

There is a heavy police presence in the area due to the investigation. More details will follow when they become available.