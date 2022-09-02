Update: Suspect from Loganville shot during a robbery attempt and stabbing at Macy’s

(Buford, Ga., September 2, 2022) – Gwinnett Police Department reports that at about 11.22 a.m. officers responded to a robbery call at the Macy’s located at the Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Dr. in Gwinnett County

According to a press release from GCPD, the suspect, later identified as Jose Reyes-Serrato, 27, of Loganville, allegedly entered the store and began smashing the jewelry cases and taking the jewelry. A store employee attempted to intervene and was stabbed, which resulted in life threatening injuries. Reyes ran from the store and got into a grey pick-up truck.

“Gwinnett Police officers encountered Reyes a short distance away in his vehicle as he was fleeing the scene. One officer attempted to ram the vehicle to stop the suspect but he continued to try to flee. When Reyes got out and attempted to run on foot, one officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect at least once,” GCPD public information officer Sgt. J.R. Richter said in the press release. “Currently the victim is hospitalized with severe injuries. The suspect is in stable condition, and both are at the hospital. Our officers moved decisively to stop the suspect in that moment because this is a high traffic area and Reyes posed an immediate threat to the safety of the public.”

Initial story

Case Number: GP220071370

The Gwinnett County Police Department reports that the exit on I. 85 to the Mall of Georgia is currently closed due to police activity at the Mall. The public is urged to stay away. GCPD report that it is working an active scene at the Macy’s store in the mall. Earlier reports were that one person is stabbed and one person has been shot.

Details to follow.

Police Activity at the Mall of Georgia. Please stay away from the are. 85NB and 85SB exit to the Mall of Georgia are currently closed. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/HUwNC5twS3 — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) September 2, 2022