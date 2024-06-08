Update: Suspect in two Gwinnett County arson cases arrested

Fires resulted in a serious injury and displaced a family of 4

June 7, 2024 – Update #1: The suspect, Hong T. Huynh, was taken into custody on June 7, 2024. She is currently being held without bond.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (June 5, 2024) – Fire Investigators with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services are seeking information leading to the arrest of Hong T. Huynh, a 61-year-old female resident of Norcross. Huynh is the prime suspect in two residential fires that were intentionally set this past weekend. Fire investigators have issued multiple warrants for the suspect.

Hong T.Huynh

GCFES gave the following report on the two incidents:

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services responded to a report of a house fire on the 6000 block of Buckingham Court NW in Norcross at 5:45 a.m. The 911 caller stated that their neighbor’s garage was on fire, and a victim was on the scene. Firefighters arrived at 5:51 a.m. and reported a working fire on a two-story, single-family dwelling. Fire crews deployed multiple fire hoses to combat the flames while medical crews cared for an injured patient. The patient, an adult male resident, was transported from the scene to a local area hospital with serious injuries sustained in the fire. Firefighters controlled the fire at 6:13 a.m. No other injuries were reported at this incident. The fire displaced a family of four who are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Meanwhile, fire crews were dispatched to another house fire on the 1300 block of Turners Ridge Drive NW in Norcross at 6:04 a.m. The caller informed the 911 call taker that her home was on fire and was spreading to a vehicle in the driveway. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 6:05 a.m. and reported a working fire in a two-story, single-family dwelling. The fire was confirmed to have an exterior source. Firefighters controlled the fire at 6:20 a.m., with moderate fire damage sustained by the structure. Medical crews treated and released one patient with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported during this incident. The American Red Cross assisted four adults and two minors who were displaced by the fire. Fire Investigators determined that both fires were set intentionally and were connected. Specific information about the case is not available for release at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Arson is a serious felony crime and is punishable by imprisonment and associated fines. Anyone with information about the two fires is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Fire Investigations Section at 678.518.4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1.800.282.5804. Georgia Arson Control, Inc. offers a reward of UP TO $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for arson.

