Update: Teen arrested in shooting death of a 15-year-old to be tried as an adult

Defendant has already had his first appearance in a Walton County Courtroom – bond was denied

UPDATE

Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley confirms that the teen arrested and charded with murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Monroe on Saturday will be tried as an adult.

“By law, murder is one of the charges where Superior Court has ‘exclusive’ jurisdiction, not juvenile court, for defendants between the ages of 13-16,” McGinley said. “This means that anyone in that age range charged with murder is charged as an adult.”

Under Georgia law, the “seven deadly sins” for this classification are murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation.

McGinley said that the defendant went before Walton County Chief Magistrate Judge Mike Burke Monday for his first appearance hearing and due to the charge, bond was denied. A preliminary hearing has been set for next month.

(Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction)

MONROE, GA (Feb. 4, 2024) – City of Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts reported that as of 01.15 a.m. Sunday morning, a juvenile has been arrested and charged in the shooting in the city yesterday that has resulted in the death of a 15-year-old male.

“The suspect, also a juvenile, has been charged with the murder and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center,” Watts reported on social media. “This is an ongoing investigation and any persons with information are encouraged to contact Detective Casper (770) 266-5313 or Sergeant Reynolds (770) 266-5124 with the City of Monroe Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit.”

UPDATE

MONROE, GA (FEB. 3, 2024) City of Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed that at about 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, officers with the department responded to the 300 block of North Madison Avenue regarding a male subject with gunshot wounds. He was subsequently turned over to EMS personnel.

“This is an ongoing investigation and any persons with information are encouraged to contact Detective Casper (770) 266-5313 or Sergeant Reynolds (770) 266-5124 with the City of Monroe Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit,” Watts said in a social media post.

Initial post

MONROE, GA (Feb. 3, 2024) – Monroe Police Chief RV Watts confirmed earlier this afternoon that the department is working a shooting that took place today. There is a large police presence at various locations in the city but at this time there is no further information to provide.

We will update when we have more information to share.

