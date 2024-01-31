UPDATE: Teen missing from Fort Yargo Park located safe in North Carolina

Police say no foul play was involved

Winder Police Department report that Kaelyn Phillips was located safe in North Carolina.

“Her family is enroute to get her. No foul play involved in her disappearance,” Police Chief Jim Fullington said in a press release. “We are thankful she is safe, and we would like to express gratitude for all of the support and help from the community along with the assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Barrow County Sheriff’s office as well as the Department of Natural Resources and Fort Yargo State park personnel.”

WINDER, GA (Jan. 30, 2024) – The Winder Police Department is continuing efforts to locate missing 16-year-old Kaelyn Phillips.

“Our agency remains in contact with her family and will update the public with additional developments as this investigation is ongoing,” Captain Chris Cooper with Winder Police Department said in a press release.

Kaelyn Phillips, was last seen Monday morning at about 1:30 a.m. at Fort Yargo State Park Campground 2. She is a 16-year-old white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds.

A $2,000 reward has been issued for any information that directly leads to her location.

Winder PD appreciates the support and cooperation from the community and ask that any information regarding this case be coordinated through Detective Wayne Manthe by dialing 470-201-9914 or emailing wayne.manthe@cityofwinder.com.

A Facebook Page has been established to assist in her search. The teen was reportedly camping with family when she went missing. She was last seen by her dad at 1.30 a.m. A Facebook page is giving updates as an intensive search is underway for her.

