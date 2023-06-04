Update: Teen missing from Loganville located safe

Update: Gwinnett County Police confirm that the 13-year-old teen missing from Loganville has been located safe. He was located by Lawrenceville police.

Initial story

LOGANVILLE, GA (June 4, 2023) Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed that the case into missing Noel Tapia, a 13-year-old Hispanic/Latino male, is still active.

The teen went missing on May 31, 2023 when he left through the back door of his Loganville home at about 5:30 p.m. He was last seen two hours later at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Sugarloaf Parkway in Gwinnett County.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a blue shirt with green lettering and Black Nike “air forces.” He has blue braces.

If anybody sees him they are asked to call 911 and report it to Gwinnett County Police Department. Case # GP230041969.