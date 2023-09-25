Update: Teen shot after firing on Gwinnett County police officer identified and charged as an adult

Injuries to the teen were not life-threatening

Update

Gwinnett County Police Department announced Monday that the 16-year-old teen who was shot last week after firing on a police officer has been charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction – Felony, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property – Firearm. One of the firearms he had in his possession was previously reported stolen.

He is being charged as an adult for these crimes and has subsequently been identified as David Ramirez Sevilla, 16, of Norcross.

Sevilla is still being treated for his injuries at a local hospital. He will be formally booked at the Gwinnett County Jail upon release and eventually transported to a local youth detention facility.

Initial story

(Norcross, Ga., Sept. 22, 2023) – Detectives with Gwinnett County Police Department are investigating an alleged officer-involved shooting of a 16-year-old teen. According to the press release, officers returned fire after the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots at a police officer.

GCPD report that the original call came into the 911 Center around 6:30 a.m. from a woman who said that her teenage son was armed with a handgun and possibly under the influence of drugs. When responding to 1400 Chase Lane in unincorporated Norcross, the officer had the mother point out the son who was in the parking lot of the building. The officer attempted to make contact with the teen at which time a brief foot pursuit began. The officer reportedly gave verbal commands for the teenager to drop his weapon but the teen allegedly turned around and fired multiple shots at the officer. The officer then allegedly returned fire, striking the teen in the leg.

Immediately after, a second officer and patrol supervisor arrived and together they rendered aid, placing a tourniquet on the teen’s leg. The teen was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. The teen’s injuries were not life threatening and the officer was not injured.

GCPD detectives later learned that the teen allegedly was in possession of two firearms when the officer first arrived on scene, but discarded one during the foot pursuit after it appeared to have malfunctioned.

GCPD report that criminal charges against the teen are forthcoming.

