Update: Third and final suspect in 2020 Loganville murder sentenced to life in prison

All three Loganville men receive the same sentence

Update: WSBTV is reporting that with last week’s sentencing of Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 24, of Loganville, all three of the suspects in the 2020 murder of Marcus Gilead, 28, of Loganville, have now been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

Gonzalez, 20 at the time of the murder, Abraham Quintanar, 15 at the time and Sebastian Resendiz-Garcia, 17 at the time, were arrested not long after the murder. Quintanar was tried as an adult. The victim and all three of those convicted in his murder were from Loganville.

Read the full update on WSBTV at this link

Update #4

Gwinnett County Police Department announced that the third suspect, Abraham Quintanar, 15, has been taken into custody by GCPD. He is being charged as an adult for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt to Commit Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Police say this Loganville area case was likely drug-related

Update #3: Press release from GCPD: “Detectives are continuing to follow up on all leads in this case. While doing so, they have identified a third suspect. Abraham Quintanar is a 15-year-old male from Loganville. He is being charged as an adult and warrants have been obtained for him for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt to Commit Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. Quintanar is not in custody. He is aware that the police department is looking for him and is actively evading arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous and has affiliations with local gangs. Detectives are requesting that people call the police department immediately if they have any information on his location.”

Update #2

Gwinnett County Police Department reported that two Loganville men have been arrested in connection with last week’s murder of a 28-year-old Loganville man.

“Since this was a homicide, detectives have been working long hours to try to identify the people responsible. After collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses, investigators obtained probable cause for the arrest of Sebastian Resendiz-Garcia (17-year-old male from Loganville) and Miguel Gonzalez 20-year-old male from Loganville),” Cpl. Collin Flynn said in a press release. Gonzalez was arrested by Walton County deputies in the Walnut Grove area Thursday night.

Flynn said detectives believe that the victim, in this case, was specifically targeted for robbery. The victim was involved in drug activity and the two defendants had a previous history with him. On February 12th, Resendiz-Garcia was arrested by investigators. On February 13th, Gonzalez was located by investigators and arrested. Both men have been charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt to Commit Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

Update #1

Gwinnett County Police Department announced that the victim in the overnight shooting in the Loganville area has been identified as Marcus Gilead, 28, of Loganville. Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and there is no other information at this time.

The victim was sitting in a vehicle in his driveway when he was approached and shot by the suspect

(Loganville, Georgia) The Gwinnett County Police Department is actively investigating a homicide that took place just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2020 in the 3200 block of Wrenwood Court in the unincorporated Loganville area of Gwinnett County.

“When officers responded to the 3200 block of Wrenwood Court in Loganville, they discovered an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. That male was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries,” Cpl. Collin Flynn, public information officer for Gwinnett County Police Department, said in a press release. “Detectives responded to the scene and began canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence. The preliminary investigation indicates that this victim was sitting in a vehicle in his driveway when he was approached by the suspect. At this time, this incident appears robbery related.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visitwww.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-013125.

Initial Story

The Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a shooting near a residence on the 3500 block of Wrenwood Court in the unincorporated Loganville area of Gwinnett County at approximately 8:14 p.m. on Monday night, Feb. 10, 2020, arriving to find one subject with “extremely critical wounds.”

Before arriving on the scene, Cpl. Collin Flynn updated that this is now a homicide investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

