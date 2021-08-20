Update: Three people injured in two separate crashes in Walton County Wednesday and Thursday mornings

Update

First responders in Walton County had early morning call outs on Wednesday and Thursday this week. On Wednesday, Aug. 18, a 2-vehicle accident on Snows Mill Road resulted in two people being transported to Piedmont Athens with serious injuries.

According to Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Cpl. Cal Barton, Timothy Cornett, 80, of Monroe was driving his 2019 Dodge Ram truck south on Powers Road when he traveled from the stop sign to cross Snows Mill Road into the path of a 2017 Chevrolet Trax (SUV) driven by DeJerrion Robertson, 22, also of Monroe. The two vehicles collided in the westbound lane of Snows Mill Road forcing the Dodge Ram off the south shoulder of Snows Mill Road where it came to rest facing southwest. The Chevrolet Trax rotated before coming to rest off the shoulder of Snows Mill Road facing east.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital by Walton EMS, Cornett with serious injuries and Robertson with moderate to serious injuries. Cornett was not wearing his seatbelt at the time and was cited for failing to yield after stopping at a stop sign and given a warning for his seatbelt violation.

Crews were called out again Thursday morning, Aug. 19, at about 8:22 a.m. when a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Cindy Shaw, 58, from Social Circle, was injured when her vehicle ran into an unoccupied Isuzu IPR landscaping box truck that was parked on the side of Georgia 10 near Youth Monroe Road.

According to Barton, the vehicle was partially off the south shoulder of the road and partially in the right eastbound lane, facing east. The driver, Charles Wood, 52, of Stone Mountain, had left the vehicle for the towing service to remove it after it had experienced mechanical failure. Shaw, driving east in the right lane, was unable to avoid hitting the vehicle and ran into the rear of it. She was transported to Piedmont Walton by Walton EMS with moderate injuries.

Barton said numerous witnesses have have come forward and said that they observed the truck partially in the right eastbound lane of Georgia 10 prior to the crash. One witness who was at the stop sign on Youth Monroe at the time of the crash also confirmed that it was in the travel lane when she saw the Chevrolet Silverado run into it.

Barton said the accident is still under investigation at the moment and neither driver has been charged.

Initial Story

Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Snows Mill Road at Powers Road. Assistant Fire Chief Craig League said several injuries are reported.

“One person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles involved,” League said. “Snows Mill Road is blocked.”

League said EMS is transporting two patients, one with moderately severe injuries, the other with minor injuries

Georgia State Patrol is working the crash.