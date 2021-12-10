Update: Thursday’s house fire in Bold Springs results in death of 74-year-old woman

Update

The house fire this afternoon at 5516 Bold Springs Road resulted in the death of a 74-year-old woman.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Craig League said that crews were dispatched at 4:33 pm. on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Investigators are still on scene. The fire has also displaced another adult male, who was not at home at the time of the fire. Red Cross is providing assistance to him,” League said. “The investigation is being worked by WCFR, Georgia Fire Marshals Office, Walton County Coroner and the Walton County Sheriff’s Department.”

League said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Walton County Coroner Joe Page. Her name is not being released at this time.

Photo.Credit:WCFR

Initial story

Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of structure fire in a mobile home in the 5000 block of Bold Springs Road. WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craig League reports that heavy fire conditions were encountered by the arriving fire crews.

“The fire is under control now, we are continuing to extinguish hot spots inside the structure,” League said. “Fire investigators, Walton Co CID, are on scene. State Fire Marshals office is enroute.”

No further details are available at this time.