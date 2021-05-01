Update to plans for Spring Commencement exercises at UGA in the light of CDC guidance

Athens, Ga. – In light of changing public health guidance from the CDC and DPH, as well as an updated Executive Order from the Governor, the University of Georgia is amending plans for Spring Commencement.
Eligible Spring graduates will be provided a ticket to sit on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium, if they choose, and there will be no limit on the number of guests in the stands. The dates for the individual Undergraduate and Graduate Commencement ceremonies remain the same, spread over three days. Dates and times are listed below.
All levels of the stadium will be open to promote social distancing, as strongly encouraged by the Governor’s Executive Order. Masks will also be strongly encouraged.
Commencement planners are hard at work, and this site will be updated as soon as additional details for these celebrations are available.
Undergraduate Commencement
Gates open: 5:30 p.m.
Ceremony start time: 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
- Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication
- Terry College of Business
Friday, May 14
- College of Environment and Design
- College of Pharmacy
- Franklin College of Arts and Sciences
- School of Social Work
Saturday, May 15
- College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences
- College of Engineering
- College of Family and Consumer Sciences
- College of Public Health
- Mary Frances Early College of Education
- Odum School of Ecology
- School of Public and International Affairs
- Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources
Graduate Commencement
Friday, May 14
Gates open: 8:00 a.m.
Ceremony Start Time: 10:00 a.m.
For more information, please see UGA’s Commencement website
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.