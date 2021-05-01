Update to plans for Spring Commencement exercises at UGA in the light of CDC guidance

Athens, Ga. – In light of changing public health guidance from the CDC and DPH, as well as an updated Executive Order from the Governor, the University of Georgia is amending plans for Spring Commencement.

Eligible Spring graduates will be provided a ticket to sit on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium, if they choose, and there will be no limit on the number of guests in the stands. The dates for the individual Undergraduate and Graduate Commencement ceremonies remain the same, spread over three days. Dates and times are listed below.

All levels of the stadium will be open to promote social distancing, as strongly encouraged by the Governor’s Executive Order. Masks will also be strongly encouraged.

Commencement planners are hard at work, and this site will be updated as soon as additional details for these celebrations are available.

Undergraduate Commencement

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Ceremony start time: 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication

Terry College of Business

Friday, May 14

College of Environment and Design

College of Pharmacy

Franklin College of Arts and Sciences

School of Social Work

Saturday, May 15

College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences

College of Engineering

College of Family and Consumer Sciences

College of Public Health

Mary Frances Early College of Education

Odum School of Ecology

School of Public and International Affairs

Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources

Graduate Commencement

Friday, May 14

Gates open: 8:00 a.m.

Ceremony Start Time: 10:00 a.m.

For more information, please see UGA’s Commencement website