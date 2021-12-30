Update: Tornado Watch issued for Walton and surrounding counties

Update

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado watch from 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 until 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 for Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

Initial story

The National Weather Service at Peachtree City shared the following Hazardous Weather alerts for the next few days in the lead-up to New Years Eve and into the first couple of days of 2022. These alerts include Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

Today and tonight, Dec. 29, 2021, the NWS is warning that thunderstorms will be possible across north and central Georgia. The primary threats to the area are “damaging winds, a brief tornado, periods of heavy rain and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning.” Isolated flooding may also be possible.

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 to Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 gives us a chance for thunderstorms Thursday for north and central Georgia with a primary threat of “gusty to damaging winds, a brief tornado, periods of heavy rain and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning.”

More rounds of thunderstorms are possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday – with those on Saturday possibly severe. There also is an outside change of some wintry precipitation on Sunday into Monday, but it is expected to be confined to northern Georgia.

Stay tuned through the next few days as we follow weather alerts and warnings.