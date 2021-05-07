UPDATE: Traffic Shift on US 29/State Route 316 at State Route 53

WHAT: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will put in place traffic shifts on US 29/State Route 316 at State Route 53 to facilitate continued work on the future compressed diamond interchange project. The traffic shifts will be implemented using the permanent entrance and exits ramps. The overall project is expected to be complete June 2022.

WHEN: The traffic shifts will be put in place Tuesday, May 11.

WHERE: US 29/State Route 316 at State Route 53, approximately 4.75 miles southeast of downtown Winder. Motorists will experience delays traveling through the project.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.