Update: Two adult males shot in Grayson Sunday afternoon

Update

(Grayson, Ga., June 26th, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that at least two adult males sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds at an incident on Tullifenny Ct. in Grayson.

“On June 26th, 2022, at approximately 2:30 P.M. Gwinnett County Police Officers assigned to the Bay Creek Precinct were dispatched to the report of a person shot on Tullifenney Ct, Grayson. When officers arrived on scene, they learned of at least two adult male victims suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds who were taken to area hospitals by personal vehicle,” GCPD said in a press release.

At this time, detectives remain on the scene speaking to witnesses. The crime scene investigation unit is processing the scene. GCPD say that currently no suspects are in custody and the motive remains unclear.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: GP220052187

Initial Story

GRAYSON, GA (June 26, 2022) – At 5:45 p.m., Gwinnett County Police reports that it is responding to the report of a person shot on Tullifenny Ct. in Grayson.

Further details will be provided as they become available.