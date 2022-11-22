Update: Two adults and a child displaced by Monroe house fire on Green Street

UPDATE:

Monroe Police Chief Andrew Dykes said the fire marshal investigation has determined the fire to be accidental in nature.

“Two adults and one juvenile were displaced and were going to stay with family members. No injuries were reported,” Dykes said.

(MONROE, GA – Nov. 21, 2022) – Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes reports that units from Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Green Street in Monroe.

Dykes said no additional information is available at the moment. We will follow up with details when available.