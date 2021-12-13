UPDATE: Two arrested in connection with last month’s murder at Centerville gas station

Update

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Dec. 13, 2021) – Gwinnett County Police Department that two men have been arrested in connection with last month’s murder at the Citgo Gas Station on Centerville Highway. According to a press release, Thi Sheik Barrow, 21, of Snellville and Dreeonnie Hart, 21, of Lawrenceville, have been arrested in connection with the Nov. 16 shooting death of Taijuan Hall’s death.

Barrow was arrested by Conyers Police Department and will be transported to the Gwinnett County Detention Center. Barrow is charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Felony.

On Dec. 1, 2021, Hart was arrested by the Gwinnett County Sherriff’s Office and is currently held without bond at the Gwinnett County Detention Center. Hart is charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Robbery and Party to a Crime.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

(Snellville, Ga., November 17, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Department is investigating a shooting that left Taijuan Hall (21-year-old black male from Lithonia) dead.

Shortly after 7:00 pm on (November 16, 2021), officers were dispatched to a “person shot” call at 2671 Centerville Hwy (Citgo Gas Station). Upon arrival, officers located Taijaun deceased from a gunshot wound in the parking lot plaza of the gas station.

At this time, investigators are exploring all motives. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please get in touch with GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.