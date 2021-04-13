Update: Two officers remain in the hospital after 3 were shot Monday

GBI continues the investigation

Update

The GBI is reporting that both Officer Chase Gordy and Sergeant Rob Holloway remain in the hospital. Officer Gordy is expected to be released from the hospital today. The two suspects were cousins, not brothers. An autopsy will be performed on Pier Shelton by a GBI medical examiner and agents are working to confirm which of the cousins was in the passenger seat shooting at officers with an AK47.

Initial story

Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia State Patrol is investigating an officer involved shooting in which three Georgia law enforcement officers and a suspect were shot early Monday morning following a traffic stop and vehicle pursuit.

One suspect is in custody and the other suspect is dead. Aaron Jajuan Shelton, 22, of Birmingham, AL has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault and three counts of aggravated battery. He is being held at the Carroll County Jail. The deceased has been identified as Pier Alexander Shelton, age 28, of Birmingham, AL.

Law enforcement officers shot were Carrollton Police Department Sgt. Rob Holloway, Villa Rica Police Officer Chase Gordy and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Repetto.

According to a press release from the GBI, the incident began at 3:30 a.m. when a Georgia State Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Nissan Sentra on Interstate 20 in Bremen for speeding. The driver fled as the trooper approached. The trooper engaged in a vehicle pursuit and was able to perform a precision immobilizing technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the Nissan Sentra, but the driver was able to gain control and get away. When the trooper resumed the pursuit, the passenger of the Nissan Sentra leaned out the front window and shot at the trooper with a rifle, hitting the trooper’s vehicle and disabling it.

The men in the Nissan Sentra continued to flee during the pursuit. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton Police Department, and Villa Rica Police Department joined the pursuit at Highway 166 and Bankhead Highway in Carrollton. During the pursuit, the passenger in the Nissan Sentra continued to shoot at officers striking Carrollton PD’s Sgt. Holloway. He continued the pursuit until he wrecked his patrol vehicle at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 166.

The pursuit continued at a high rate of speed until the Nissan Sentra crashed near Ithica Elementary School in Villa Rica. Both men ran from the vehicle, resulting in a search. At about 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. the men shot towards officers. Villa Rica Police Officer Gordy returned shots and was shot twice. Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy was Repetto was also shot at and sustained a gunshot injury.

One suspect was shot by officers and died on scene while the other man was taken into custody. He is being held at the Carroll County Jail.

Holloway and Gordy were transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta for their injuries and Repetto was transported, treated and released from Atlanta Medical Center.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Once complete, the case file will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review. The GBI is also investigating the aggravated assault on the police officers.