Update: Vehicle pursuit Sunday night ends in a fatal crash

A vehicle pursuit in Walton County on Sunday evening, Dec. 19, 2021, ended when the driver, who was fleeing from a Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy, crashed his vehicle. The Georgia State Patrol was then called in to investigation. The driver was extricated and life flighted to Atlanta Medical Center and has since passed away as a result of his injuries.

“The vehicle, a white a Chevrolet Blazer was fleeing from a WCSO Deputy, south on Georgia 81 near Habersham Circle. The WCSO patrol vehicle had its lights and siren activated while pursuing the fleeing vehicle. The driver of the Blazer traveled off the west shoulder of Georgia 81 and struck a driveway culvert. The impact with the culvert caused the Blazer to overturn to an uncontrolled final rest on its top, facing southwest. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and was required to be extricated by fire & emergency personnel,” said Cpl. Cal Barton with GSP. “No contact was made between the WCSO patrol vehicle and the fleeing suspects vehicle.”

Barton said the driver, identified as Walter Passmore 62, of Loganville was life-flighted to Atlanta Medical Center with serious injuries and later passed away as a result of his injuries. His next-of-kin have been notified.

The public information officer for Walton County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment at this time.