Update: Victim did not survive motorcycle crash in Loganville overnight

Update: The spokesperson for the City of Loganville confirmed that the driver of the 3-wheeled motorcycle that crashed into a pole on Saturday night did not survive.

“The driver was transported to Grady last night where she later died from the injuries sustained from the accident,” Robbie Schwartz said.

No other details, including her identity, are available at this time. More information should be made available Monday morning.

LOGANVILLE, GA (April 15, 2023) The City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz confirmed that one female rider has been transported to Piedmont Walton in a critical condition following a crash Saturday night on Highway 78 in downtown Loganville.

Schwartz said the crash involved a Slingshot (3-wheeled) motorcycle vs a pole. He said the original call came in as a multiple vehicle crash, including the Slingshot.

The road is open. No other details are available at this time.