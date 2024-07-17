Update: Victim identified and suspect charged in domestic-related homicide in Snellville July 11

Update

(Lawrenceville, Ga., July 16, 2024) – The victim has been identified as Johnita Weaver (61, Snellville). The suspect has been identified Allen Dumas (52, Snellville). He has been charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During a Felony.

Initial Story

(Snellville, Ga., July 11, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police detectives reported that they are investigating what they believed was a domestic-related homicide that occurred Thursday night on the 3500 block of Glen Summit Lane in Snellville

According to a press release from GCPD, at about 9:40 p.m. on July 11, officers from the South precinct responded to the person shot call after a friend of the female victim had not heard from her and contacted someone with a key to the residence to check on her. The key holder showed up at the house and located the female deceased.

“When officers arrived they located an adult female deceased inside the residence and an adult male alive but suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital. The male’s injury is being investigated as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. During a preliminary investigation it is believed that the parties involved lived together at that residence and the incident is domestic related. Detectives are not looking for any additional suspects,” GCPD reported in the press release.

The Medical Examiner was called to determine the cause of death of the female victim.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

