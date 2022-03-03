Update: Victim identified as Bethlehem man, 20, in fatal pedestrian crash

Update

The victim in Thursday’s fatal crash north of Monroe has been identified by Georgia State Patrol.

Assistant Commander Sgt. Cal Barton of GSP said that he has been identified as Lance Childers, 20, of Bethlehem. His next of kin have been notified.

“On 3/3/2022, at approximately 0447 hours, TFC James responded to a fatality crash on Georgia 11 near Friendship Church Road, in Walton County. The investigation found that vehicle 1 was traveling south on Georgia 11. Pedestrian 1 was standing or walking in the southbound lane of Georgia 11, facing north. Pedestrian 1 was struck with the front of vehicle 1. Area of impact was in the southbound lane of Georgia 11. Pedestrian 1 was pronounced deceased on the scene by Walton County Coroner’s Office,” Barton said in a press release.

Barton said the vehicle that hit Childers was a Ford F-150 driven by Curtis Walker, 35, of Winder. No alcohol or drug impairment is suspect in the case of the driver or the pedestrian and no charges are pending.

Update

Georgia State Patrol reports that the pedestrian crash this morning was a fatality.

Roadway is now back open

Walton County Fire Rescue reports that it responded to a pedestrian crash on Highway 11 N near Friendship Church Road north of Monroe, GA on Thursday morning.

WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 4.48 a.m. this morning. The roadway was shut down for a while but League said it is now back open.