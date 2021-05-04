Update: Victim identified in fatal car crash on the Alcovy River Bridge as 31-year-old Monroe man

Update

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Cpl. Cal Barton has identified the victim in the fatal crash on the Alcovy River Bridge crash as Lawrence Cooper, 31, of Monroe. Wilkerny Geanty, 57, of Covington, was transported to Piedmont Walton with moderate injuries.

According to Barton, at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, GSP Troopers responded to the-two vehicle crash, involving one confirmed fatality, on GA Highway 138 on the Alcovy River Bridge. Geanty, driving a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee was eastbound on GA Highway 138 and Cooper, driving a black Ford Mustang, was headed westbound. Geanty allegedly crossed the centerline hitting the vehicle Cooper was driving head-on. Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

Barton said no drugs or impairment were suspected on either driver at this time. Charges are pending for Geanty.

“GA Highway 138 was closed for several hours due for investigation purposes,” Barton said. “The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) responded to the scene to conduct further investigation.”

Update

Georgia State Patrol confirmed that there is one fatality in the crash on Highway 138.

Initial story

Just before 7 a.m. on May 4, Walton County first responders report a 2-car crash on Ga. Highway 138 on the Alcovy River Bridge. This is the same location as the wreck last week. It is reported to be a head-on collision. Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports that Highway 138 is currently shut down.

“Injuries reported, also entrapments,” League said. “Expect major delays on Hwy 138 for a while. Traffic being detoured westbound at Michael Etchison Road and east bound at Rowe Road.”

League said WCFR Hazmat crew is responding to assist in oil/fluid containment to keep the runoff from the river.

Crews are also working a 2-vehicle crash on Bold Springs Road and Paul Burson Road. It is not know at this time about injuries in this crash.