Update: Covington man identified as victim in Gwinnett County fatal gas station shooting

Shooting at a Shell Gas Station in Gwinnett County April 23 leaves one male victim dead. Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Update:

The victim in Sunday’s fatal shooting at a Gwinnett County Gas Station has been identified as Marcus Bush, 39, of Covington.

Gwinnett County Police Department report that Bush is seen having a verbal dispute with multiple males. It is not know what the verbal altercation was about but police say it appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are still asking anyone with information to come forward.

(Gwinnett County, Ga., April 23, 20223) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking information on a fatal shooting that took place at the Shell Gas Station on Peachtree Industrial Blvd and Jimmy Carter Blvd on sunday afternoon. investigating a shooting that left one adult male deceased.

According to a press release from GCPD, shortly after 12:40 p.m., officers responded to a “person shot call” at the gas station and arrived to find a male dead on the ground in the back of the gas station with gunshot wounds.

GCPD report that at this time very little is known about the victim or what actually happened but it does appear that an altercation happened at the gas pumps resulting in a shoot-out that left the victim deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and homicide detectives are urging anyone who has information to come forward.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, They are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP230031255