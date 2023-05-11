Update: Victim identified in Loganville fatality

At 6:30 p.m., Highway 78 in Loganville is now open

UPDATE – The victim in Thursday fatal crash on Highway 78 has been identified as Karen J. McGahee, 69, of Loganville.

According to a statement by Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry, the Loganviville Police Department, Loganville Fire Rescue and Gwinnett Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle crash at 3:04 p.m. on May 11, 2023 on Highway 78 and Legacy Way involving four vehicles. As a result of the crash, McGahee was pronounced deceased at the scene. One driver was transported by ambulance to Gwinnett Medical Center with serious injuries. The other two drivers were not injured.

Lowry said the accident is under investigation by the Loganville Police Department Accident Investigation Unit (AIU).

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that Ms. McGahee suffered a medical event prior to the accident,” said Loganville public information officer Brett Fowler.

UPDATE – Loganville public information officer Brett Fowler confirmed that the multi-car accident in Loganville Thursday afternoon resulted in a fatality.

“The Wreck was on Hwy. 78 at Legacy Way. In total there were four vehicles involved. One driver was deceased at the scene while another driver was transported to Gwinnett Medical with serious injuries,” Fowler said. “Currently the accident is still under investigation and we will not be releasing the details of the cars involved or the name of the deceased until the next of kin have been notified.”

LOGANVILLE, GA (May 11, 2023) Brett Fowler, public information officer for the City of Loganville, confirms that Highway 78 at Legacy Way and Hill Street will be shut down for the foreseeable future Thursday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Traffic is significantly backed up – avoid the area. More details will be given as they become available.