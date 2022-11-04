Update: Victim in Gwinnett PD officer-involved shooting allegedly pointed replica gun at officers

Update Nov. 5, 2022

Georgia Bureau of Investigation released preliminary information in connection with the Nov. 4 officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County. One man died. His identity has not been released. No police officers were injured in the incident.

GBI reports that the investigation indicates that at 8:40 a.m., officers with the GCPD responded to a call of a suspicious man with a gun around 5170 Singleton Road in Norcross. Officers arrived to find a man with his hands in his pockets. He allegedly ignored the officers’ repeated commands and an officer deployed his taser. At that time, the man reportedly pointed his weapon at officers and an officer shot the man. He was subsequently taken to a local hospital where he died. A replica gun was found at the scene.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 99th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.

Update

Deceased victim had note in his pocket addressed to Gwinnett Police

Gwinnett County Police Department has handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation the fatal officer involved shooting that occurred on Singleton Road in Norcross this moring.

According to a press release, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers from GCPD responded to a suspicious person call stating that a male was walking armed with a gun in a soccer field. As officers attempted to talk to the Hispanic adult male, he allegedly pointed the gun at an officer at which time a Gwinnett Police officer fired a shot. The male was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. At the hospital, a note was found in his pocket athat was ddressed to Gwinnett Police. There were injuries to any officers.

The GBI is on scene and has taken over the investigation.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Initial story

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Nov. 4, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of Singleton Road. The area is heavily residential. The location is close to the site of a future Gwinnett County park. Police and media are gathered close to 5220 Singleton Road. Southbound Jimmy Carter Blvd is partially blocked and moving slowly as a result of the incident. Avoid the area.

