Update: Victim in yesterday’s crash was a former WGHS teacher and the wife of an LMS assistant principal

WALTON COUNTY, GA (9 Aug. 2023) The community is shocked and saddened by the crash yesterday that resulted in the death of Ashley Callahan, 40, of Good Hope. Condolences are pouring in on social media for the much-loved former teacher at Walnut Grove High School as well as her husband, who is an assistant principal at Loganville Middle School. She also leaves behind two young children.

Walton County School District released the following statement in the wake of this tragedy.

The Walton County School District is deeply saddened by the loss of former teacher Ashley Callahan following an automobile accident involving a school bus on Tuesday afternoon.



Mrs. Cahallan taught at Walnut Grove High School from 2015-2022. The wife of Dane Callahan, assistant principal at Loganville Middle School, and mother of two, she made a difference in the lives of her many students and all those fortunate enough to know her.



No other injuries were reported resulting from the collision into the bus. WCSD will continue to support all those impacted and extends heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Callahan family. Walton County School District

See More from SHARON SWANEPOEL

No injuries to passengers on the bus but 1 fatality in a vehicle

UPDATE:

Georgia State Patrol reports that one person died as a result of the crash in Walton County on Tuesday afternoon.

GSP Troooper Dillon Rutledge said that at about 4:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested that GSP investigate a fatal crash on Georgia 81 at its intersection with Ozora Church Road.

“Trooper Anderson responded to the scene and his investigation revealed the following: A grey Lexus SUV was making a left turn from Ozora Church Road onto Georgia 81 to travel north. A Walton County school bus was traveling south on Georgia 81 approaching its intersection with Ozora Church Road. This intersection is controlled by a stop sign for traffic on Ozora Church Road only. The driver of the Lexus failed to yield while making the left turn traveling across the path of the school bus, at which time, the school bus collided with the Lexus,” Rutledge said, adding “The school bus was transporting the driver and her two children. No injuries were reported.”

The driver of the Lexus, however, succumbed to her injuries on scene. Rutledge said her next of kin has been notified. She has been identified as Ashley Callahan, 40, of Good Hope.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 8, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday that WCFR personnel are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Highway 81 at Ozora Church Road.

Highway 81 is shut down.

“There are three occupants on the bus, but no injuries reported on the school bus. There is one critical injury reported,” League said. “Highway 81 is going to be shut down for an extended period of time.”

League said Georgia State Patrol is enroute to the scene.