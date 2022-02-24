Update: Victims identified in double shooting in Loganville area of Gwinnett County

Woman died from self-inflicted gunshot wound – motive still under investigation

Update

The victims in the double shooting in the Loganville area of Gwinnett County on Thursday have been identified. The woman, and suspect who allegedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, has been identified as Nicole Strother, 52. The victim has been identified as Alexander Postell, 15. Detectives are still working to determine the motive in the incident.

Update

(Loganville, Ga., February 24, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed that a shooting in the Loganville area of Gwinnett County Thursday morning, Feb. 24, 2022, resulted in the death of a woman and a juvenile male.

“Shortly before 9:00 am, officers at the Bay Creek precinct responded to a person shot call. When officers arrived, they located a juvenile male that had suffered a gunshot wound and an adult female deceased from a gunshot wound,” GCPD wrote in a press release. “The Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene and the Homicide Detectives are investigating. A family member in the house woke up from hearing a gunshot. She went into a bedroom and located her juvenile brother suffering from a gun shot wound and found her mother deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot. The juvenile was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.”

GCPD said detectives are still investigating to determine a motive. The names of the deceased are being withheld until further next of kin is notified.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 22-017899

Initial story

GWINNETT COUNTY – (Feb. 24, 2022)The Gwinnett Ccounty Police Department Homicide Unit is currently on the scene a homicide on Bay Crest Court in the unincorporated Loganville area of Gwinnett County.

According to GCPD, there are two victims. The ages of the victims is unknown at this time. Crime Scene investigations are responding to the scene.