Update: Victims identified in Friday’s head-on collision in Monroe

Update

Cpl. Cal Barton with Georgia State Patrol identified the victims in the head-on collision in Monroe Friday as Jeffrey Askew, 56, of Monroe the driver of the dump truck and the driver of the Mitsubishi driver as Steven Draucker, 28, of Monroe. Draucker remains in a serious condition at Piedmont Athens.

Update

Cpl. Cal Barton with Georgia State Patrol said the crash on Georgia 83 on Friday afternoon left one driver with serious injuries after the wheel on a dump truck failed, causing it to hit a Mitsuibishi head on and forcing its driver off the roadway and down an embankment. It happened around 3 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2021.

” (The) Dump truck wastraveling north on 83. (The) Mitsubishi Galant was traveling south on 83. The left front tire of the dump truck failed, causing it to cross the centerline and strike the Mitsubishi head-on. The Mitsubishi was forced off the roadway and down an embankment. The dump truck overturned off the roadway,” Barton said.

Barton said the Mitsubishi driver was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Athens with serious injuries. The Dump truck driver was not injured.

He said names are being withheld at this time and charges are pending. The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is responding to assist with the investigation

Initial story

Unisia Drive is closed between Walmart DC and Hwy 83 due to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment

Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said the patient has been transported to a trauma center by Walton EMS but the roadway will be closed for an extended time period while the vehicles are being removed.

Georgia State Patrol is working the incident.