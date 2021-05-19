Update: Victims identified in May 12 quadruple shooting at Gwinnett County apartments

Second victim has now died

UPDATE: The victims in this case have been identified as: Edgar J. Cruz Fuentes (24 year old male from Buford) who was found deceased on scene. Deniss Becerra (27 year old female from Buford) succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Ronald R. Cruz-Fuentes (20 year old male from Buford) who is currently in critical condition. Lillian Kayarath (20 year old female from Lawrenceville) was treated and released from the hospital.

At this time, a motive for the murder is not clear and witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.

ORIGINAL: (Buford, Ga., May 12, 2021) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is at the scene of a shooting at Preston Hills at Mill Creek Apartments.

Shortly before 2:30am, officers were dispatched to a “person shot” call at 2910 Buford Drive. Officers found one male victim deceased in the kitchen of apartment 1607. Three additional victims (two females) (one male) were transported to a local hospital.

At this time, investigators are exploring all motives. Though there is no suspect description, witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.