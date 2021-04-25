Update: Victims identified in Saturday night shootings

Incidents are being investigated as possible murder suicide

Update

Monroe, Ga. – Monroe Police Chief R.V. Roberts identified the two people who died in Saturday night’s shooting incidents. They are identified as Tyreke Mardrell Strozier, 21, of Social Circle, who was shot on Gliding Lane, and Jevaun Campbell, 23, who was later found in the car that crashed on East Church Street. He was deceased at the scene. Strozier had been transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital where he died of his wounds. Both men had received gunshot wounds.

Watts said it is being investigated as a possible murder suicide, but the incident is still under investigation.

“We are just completing the forensics on the shell casings from both scenes,” Watts said.

Initial

According to Monroe Police Department, just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, officers responded to a call on Gliding Lane regarding a male shot. He was transported to Piedmont Walton where he later died. During this investigation, police were directed to a crashed vehicle near Jack Peters store on East Church Street. In the crashed vehicle, another male was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation appears to link the two incidents. Posts on the MPD Facebook page indicate this was possibly a domestic incident.

At this time police are attempting to identify all parties involved. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576 or Sgt. Darryl Powell at 770-266-5177 or email dpowell@monroega.gov. This is an active investigation.