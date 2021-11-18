Update: Victims in Thursday morning crash in Loganville identified

Update

Cpl. Cal Barton, Assistant Commander at Georgia State Patrol Post 46, said that a woman and two juveniles, one and infant and the other a toddler, were involved in the 2-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, Nov. 18, 2021, on Ga. 20 and Logans Bluff. The crash resulted in the toddler being transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta by air ambulance in a critical condition. The driver in the second vehicle was not injured.

Barton said the Trizana Fleetwood, 31, of Lithonia, was traveling north on Ga. 20 in a GMC Yokun and Michael Roberts, 21, of Snellville, was ahead of her, also traveling north, in a Chrysler 200. When he slowed to turn onto Logans Bluff, Fleetwood was unable to slow sufficiently and sideswiped his vehicle in the rear while turning right in an attempt to avoid a collision. Barton said Roberts vehicle rotated to an uncontrolled final rest in the intersection but Fleetwood’s vehicle traveled off the east shoulder of Ga. 20 and struck several trees with the front of the vehicle before coming to a stop. The infant and toddler were both in the vehicle with her.

“A 1-year-old rear seat passenger was not restrained in a child restraint seat at the time of the crash. She was thrown forward to the front resulting in her being entrapped and required to be extricated by emergency personnel,” Barton said. A 2-year-old male infant was strapped in and was not injured. The 1-year-old was transported to CHOA with serious injuries.

Fleetwood and the infant were transported to the hospital by Walton EMS. Barton said Fleetwood, who also was not restrained, received minor injuries.

“No drug or alcohol impairment is suspected. This crash is still under investigation and the SCRT is assisting,” Barton said. SCRT is the GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

Initial story

An 18-month-old had to be extricated and life-flighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston following a 2-vehicle crash on Ga. 20 at Logans Bluff on Thursday morning in the Loganville area of Walton County. The incident happened just after 9 a.m. Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said two other patients were transported with minor injuries.

Georgia State Patrol is working the crash. Avoid the area as parts of the road remained shut down at 10.30 a.m. Details to follow.